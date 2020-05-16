Des Hasler urges patience on referees changes

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler has called for patience over the NRL’s changes for referees ahead of the May 28 season resumption.

It comes after the ARL Commission confirmed earlier this week the competition will go back to one referee for the remainder of the season.

The Commission also approved the six again rule for ruck infringements where teams will be awarded a new set of six instead of a penalty to prevent a further stoppage in the game.

Hasler told The Continuous Call Team everyone just needs to get behind the changes.

“I think everyone’s just got to get on board and give the referees a chance to adapt,” Hasler said.

“I guess the surprising part is I’m sure they would have liked to have maybe pressure tested it a little bit or run it a couple of trials which is probably the biggest surprise that they’re not going to take that option.

“I just think everyone’s just got to be a little bit patient at the start with where it goes because no one’s really got an answer as to how it’s going to work out.

“I can’t see the referees really interpreting the ruck too much differently to what they’ve done in rounds one or two but time will tell.”

Manly started the season with a win and a loss in the opening two weeks ahead of their round three clash with the Bulldogs on Sunday, May 31.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Manly Sea Eagles.