Deputy Premier downplays below average weekly vaccination figures

10 mins ago
Neil Breen
covid-19
Article image for Deputy Premier downplays below average weekly vaccination figures

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has stressed the Palaszczuk Government is not focused on weekly vaccination figures, despite the state falling behind the national standard. 

Dr Miles told Neil Breen the state currently doesn’t have enough Pfizer vaccines to warrant opening a mass vaccination hub.

“Until we do, we can’t really be vaccinating at that scale.

“As soon as we have more Pfizer vaccines, we’ll ramp up very quickly.

“You can focus on the week-to-week figures, but our goal is getting everyone the vaccine … by the end of the program.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Nine News 

Neil Breen
News
