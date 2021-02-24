Deputy Premier doubles down, passes bill back to NSW

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has doubled down on the refusal to pay Queensland’s $30 million debt, throwing the bill back to New South Wales.

Mr Miles came under fire yesterday after stating Queensland would not repay New South Wales until the federal government green-lights the Wellcamp Airport quarantine proposal.

Talking to Neil Breen, Mr Miles flipped the debate, arguing New South Wales hasn’t paid its debts to Queensland.

“[The debt’s for] Queenslanders and even some other people who come via Sydney, [but] we’re not billing New South Wales for people who’ve come via Brisbane.

“New South Wales still hasn’t paid us $20 million for all of those people who come to our hospitals.”

But New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Queensland shouldn’t hold the sum hostage in response to a federal issue.

Mr Miles said the quarantine issue encompasses both state and federal government.

“We found out yesterday was the Morrison government had told New South Wales they could send off the bill.

“We’re saying quarantine should be the job of the federal government or at least they should assist us and support us.”

Image: Nine News