Deputy Premier denies dropping expletive on Scott Morrison

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has denied calling Prime Minister Scott Morrison an expletive while addressing a Labour Day rally today.

Mr Miles said it was the result of a stutter and said he might have been misheard when he said ‘contrast’.

“I understand I might have stuttered while speaking earlier and some in the crowd might have misheard,” he said later in a press conference.

“What I said I want to be very, very clear that I was using the word contrast, the word contrast.

“Whatever I think of the Prime Minister, I would never ever use… language like that so I want to be very clear contrast was the word I was using.

“I understand that was a slight stutter and people might have misheard me but it certainly wasn’t my intention.”

The LNP’s Christian Rowan told Scott Emerson he believed it wasn’t an accidental slip of the tongue.

“It doesn’t appear there was a slip of the tongue, it’s certainly unbecoming of the Deputy Premier of this state to be using that sort of language and particularly towards the Prime Minister.

“There should be an unreserved apology by the Deputy Premier to the Prime Minister around that.”

Press PLAY to hear the audio, courtesy of Network 10

Press PLAY to hear the Opposition respond [scroll to 5 minutes, 28 seconds]

Image: Nine News