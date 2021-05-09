Deputy PM reveals the budget’s mixed reviews within the Palaszczuk government

Ahead of the federal government releasing its budget yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has hinted mixed reviews from the Palaszczuk government.

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick criticised the budget on Twitter this morning, arguing it snubbed Queensland roads in favour of Victoria and New South Wales.

Victoria gets $3 billion, NSW gets more than $3 billion and Queensland gets $1.6 billion. Queenslanders have been ripped off by Scott Morrison again! #qldpol #auspol pic.twitter.com/bmV9i9sNGI — Cameron Dick (@camerondickqld) May 9, 2021

But Mr McCormack told Neil Breen Queensland’s Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey was happy with the promised $1.6 billion for roads and rail.

“Mark Bailey certainly sent me a text last night and was very pleased for the heads-up for the infrastructure rollout that we’re doing,” he said.

“He says it’s much appreciated and it’s good news for inland freight route and the Bruce!

“He’s happy, it’s a shame that Cameron Dick can’t be.

Image: Getty