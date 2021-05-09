4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Deputy PM reveals the budget’..

Deputy PM reveals the budget’s mixed reviews within the Palaszczuk government

8 hours ago
Neil Breen
Michael McCormack
Article image for Deputy PM reveals the budget’s mixed reviews within the Palaszczuk government

Ahead of the federal government releasing its budget yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has hinted mixed reviews from the Palaszczuk government. 

Queensland Treasurer Cameron Dick criticised the budget on Twitter this morning, arguing it snubbed Queensland roads in favour of Victoria and New South Wales.

But Mr McCormack told Neil Breen Queensland’s Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey was happy with the promised $1.6 billion for roads and rail.

“Mark Bailey certainly sent me a text last night and was very pleased for the heads-up for the infrastructure rollout that we’re doing,” he said.

“He says it’s much appreciated and it’s good news for inland freight route and the Bruce!

“He’s happy, it’s a shame that Cameron Dick can’t be.

Press PLAY below to hear more on the Deputy Prime Minister’s relationship with Mark Bailey

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873