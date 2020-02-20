Deputy PM refuses to admit there were warnings ahead of fatal derailment

Two people are dead and many others are injured after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed near Wallan, about 45 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The five-carriage train was carrying approximately 160 passengers when it came off the tracks at about 7.45pm, killing the driver and another staff member.

Shocking scenes at Wallan. I’ve been sent this video that shows the aftermath of the passenger train derailment @theage pic.twitter.com/ry6v9YCv0N — erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020

There are now major questions being raised about whether the railway was safe, with a listener to Alan Jones revealing major issues on the same stretch of track just last week.

Victoria’s Rail, Tram and Bus Union now says some of its members have recently refused to work on that section of track due to safety concerns.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack is facing accusations Infrastructure Australia knocked back a proposal to upgrade the line from Melbourne to Albury back in December.

Ben Fordham grilled the Deputy Prime Minister, repeatedly asking him to acknowledge that there were previous problems on the line.

Mr McCormack refused to give a straight answer, leaving Ben and listeners infuriated.

“I will say that no authority would send a train down a track if they thought it was unsafe,” the Deputy PM said.

