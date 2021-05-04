4BC
Deputy PM agrees no ‘public appetite’ for India repatriations

15 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19India travel ban
Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is standing strong on the federal government’s decision to suspend repatriation flights from India, despite apparent pressure. 

Neil Breen noted he hasn’t found many who disagree with the federal government’s decision.

“I never hear any pressure from any member of the Australian public for the Prime Minister or yourself or anyone in Cabinet to allow flights in from India,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a public appetite for it.”

“Certainly I think you’re right, Neil,” Mr McCormack responded.

“Had we made the direct opposite call, I’m sure there would’ve been a clamour of criticism.

“When you compare what we’ve done to any other country in the world, it has been the envy of the world, Neil.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

