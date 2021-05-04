Deputy PM agrees no ‘public appetite’ for India repatriations

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack is standing strong on the federal government’s decision to suspend repatriation flights from India, despite apparent pressure.

Neil Breen noted he hasn’t found many who disagree with the federal government’s decision.

“I never hear any pressure from any member of the Australian public for the Prime Minister or yourself or anyone in Cabinet to allow flights in from India,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a public appetite for it.”

“Certainly I think you’re right, Neil,” Mr McCormack responded.

“Had we made the direct opposite call, I’m sure there would’ve been a clamour of criticism.

“When you compare what we’ve done to any other country in the world, it has been the envy of the world, Neil.”

Image: Nine News