Dennis Hogan struggling to resonate with underdog label in ‘high stakes’ Tszyu fight

Pro boxer Dennis Hogan is unflappable ahead of going toe-to-toe with Tim Tszyu, despite being the firm underdog for the fight.

“He’s a strong bloke – there’s no doubt about that,” Hogan told Peter Psaltis. “You’ve seen how I’ve handled strong blokes before. I fancy myself a bit of a matador.”

“It’s hard for me to even try to resonate with the fact that I’m an underdog in this fight, as far as the booking goes, but I do understand the nature of the beast.”

Hogan said he’s “absolutely buzzing” for the fight, being a long-term dream of his.

“These big fights are what people come to boxing for and the winner takes the very high stake of rank number one in the world again.

“The dream when you get into boxing is to win a world championship.”

Dennis Hogan will fight Tim Tszyu on March 31.

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images