Democrats cast ‘shadow of vindictiveness’ over final days of Trump presidency

The world’s attention remains gripped by US politics as House Democrats prepare to again launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine told Chris Smith Mr Trump’s refusal to concede the election has overshadowed his administrations achievements in his final days in office.

However, with 75 million of his voters alienated by the Democrats’ rhetoric, the country is “on the brink”.

“Impeaching him is just putting a shadow of vindictiveness over Joe Biden’s first days as president.

“That’s ironic, considering that Joe Biden ran on a platform of unity.”

Image: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images