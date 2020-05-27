Delta Goodrem reveals first ever letter she sent to ‘greatest mentor’ Alan Jones

Delta Goodrem has taken a trip down memory lane with Alan Jones, revealing the first-ever letter she sent to the broadcaster.

Delta wrote to Alan when she was 12-years-old asking for help to kickstart her career and again when she was 15.

“The impact of you,” Delta said, “every time, never missing a beat for me.”

“It’s all those moments you have done behind the scenes that hits my heart the most. The ultimate motivator, a great role model!

“As now a mentor on The Voice… I think back to who are my greatest mentors and you are by far one of those people in my life.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat