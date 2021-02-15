Shadow Minister suggests politics are involved in Anzac March call

Shadow Minister for Defence Procurement James Lister told Neil Breen government silence over Anzac Day plans implies the issue has been politicised.

Queensland still awaits a ruling on Anzac Day plans despite growing public expectation the government should take a proactive approach to enabling a march.

“When the government doesn’t explain to us why … an Anzac Day march can’t happen but we can have a stadium full of people, it leaves it open to conclude that maybe there’s politics involved,” Mr Lister said.

“When lots of people are asking the question, it does leave you wondering what’s happening in the background here.

“We’re very keen to find out the answers to those questions.”

