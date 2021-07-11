Defence Minister tears into former PM over ‘self-serving letter’ leak

Federal Defence Minister Peter Dutton has ripped into a former prime minister over a leaked letter addressed to Scott Morrison.

The ABC reports Kevin Rudd wrote to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, claiming he greased the wheels with Pfizer to secure more COVID-19 vaccines for Australia.

“It wouldn’t take our greatest detective within the Queensland Police Service to identify who leaked that self-serving letter,” Mr Dutton said to Neil Breen.

“Kevin claims credit for many things; it used to drive his Labor colleagues crazy.”

Mr Dutton suggested Mr Rudd is meddling in public debates because he’s “bored to death in retirement”.

“I wouldn’t pay much attention to it, Breenie.”

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told Ray Hadley the deal was already done when Mr Rudd sent his letter.

“We received the letter after we’d done the work with Pfizer and we knew the outcome was to be exactly as it was.

“We appreciate all the help, even if it hasn’t added to the outcome.

“I’ll let others speak for themselves but that action came after the fact.”

A Pfizer spokesperson has corroborated both Mr Dutton and Mr Hunt’s comments.

In a statement to 4BC, the spokesperson said no “third party or individual has had any role in contractual agreements reached between Pfizer and the Australian Government”.

