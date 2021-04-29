Defence Minister defends border closures despite ‘heartbreak’ for stranded Aussies

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has doubled down on the federal government’s decision to suspend passenger flights from India, despite ‘heartbreak’ for stranded Australians.

“I think it’s a prudent approach, Ray, and at the same time we’re providing some support to India,” he said to Ray Hadley.

“We needed to make a decision based on the facts and the advice from the medical professionals.

“The numbers and presentations of people coming off flights from India who have tested positive just made it too much to manage.”

Mr Dutton said while he had sympathy for Australians looking to come home, the decision was made in the nation’s “best interest”.

“We closed the borders early and that’s made a big difference to the way in which we’ve been able to manage it.”

Image: Getty