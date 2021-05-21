4BC
Deb’s community noticeboard: BallyCara Exercise Right week

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Every Friday, Deborah Knight shines a light on community events during her show. 

From May 24, not-for-profit organisation BallyCara is hosting Exercise Right week to encourage exercise in older Australians – even centenarians!

The campaign will feature a week of free exercise classes, including tai chi, seated aerobics, brain training and circuit classes for those over 60 years of age.

Classes will be held at Scarborough, Wooloowin, Bethania and the Gold Coast.

BallyCara says all abilities are welcome.

Anyone interested in trying a class can call 1300 272 222 to book. 

 

Image: Getty 

