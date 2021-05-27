Deborah Knight fishes for friends at adorable penguin tea party

Deborah Knight has gotten her hands dirty down at Sydney Aquarium, who hosted a penguin tea party this morning to raise money for a great cause.

The stinky yet adorable experience was all part of the Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea event.

Sydney’s gentoo penguins were more than happy to guzzle down the mug of jellied fish Deborah offered them.

“It’s a bit like me when I’m having some chocolate!”

Watch Deborah’s penguin-feeding experience below

Deborah was joined at the aquarium by journalist and Cancer Council ambassador Elle Halliwell, who admitted it’s one of the most “unusual” morning teas she’s been to.

To donate to the Penguin Posse’s morning tea fundraiser, click HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear some ‘cool’ penguin facts from keeper Kerrie Dixon