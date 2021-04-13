Deborah Knight warns of dire economic ‘suffering’ for vaccine go-slow

Deborah Knight is urging the federal government to speed up the vaccine rollout in light of the ongoing impact of border closures.

Changing advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine has forced Trade Minister Dan Tehan to seek more Pfizer doses in Europe.

Meanwhile, the federal government has argued Australia’s world-leading health response to COVID-19 has earned the nation some leeway.

“With the border shut, the multibillion-dollar tourism sector will also keep suffering, as will education,” Deborah hit back.

“Universities are facing a third year with no international students: the big cash cow of the sector.

“It’s very true that from a health perspective we can afford to wait … but from an economic perspective, we’ve got to get on with it!”

Image: Getty