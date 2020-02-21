4BC
Deborah Knight slams Bettina Arndt’s ‘stupid comments’ after family burnt to death

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Bettina Arndt

Deborah Knight has slammed Order of Australia recipient Bettina Arndt’s comments after three children and their mother were murdered in a horrific car fire.

It’s believed 42-year-old Rowan Baxter doused the car containing his wife Hannah and their three young children in petrol before setting it alight and killing himself.

The children — aged 3, 4 and 6 — died in the car, while Hannah managed to escape but later died from her injuries.

Ms Arndt has spoken out, claiming feminism is to blame for the father’s actions.

“Bettina Arndt, you are wrong!” Deborah Knight says.

“No one can be justified in torching their wife and their three children.

“This has nothing to do with feminism, this has to do about protecting people. Your comments are completely wrong and they need to be called out.”

Deborah Knight
NewsQLD
