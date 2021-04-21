Deborah Knight rips into Kyle and Jackie O over ‘appalling’ segment

Deborah Knight has denounced an “appalling” segment that went to air on KIIS’ Kyle & Jackie O show.

The “Only Lying” segment, where a caller calls someone important to them and tells them a lie in order to win cash, featured an expletive-ridden exchange where a man called his partner an object.

“I think they need to look very closely at what they let go to air,” Deborah Knight said.

Click PLAY below to hear more

“To have that happen is at the heart of the problem we’re facing in this country.”

In response, Minister for Women’s Safety Anne Ruston said the segment “epitomises why we need to have a conversation with Australia … about disrespectful behaviour”.

“We saw … whenever that program went to air … a very good example of what we’ve got to stop.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Cole Bennetts/Gaye Gerard