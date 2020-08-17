Deborah Knight reveals personal stake in cybercrime crackdown

Police around the country are warning Australians of an increasingly prevalent cyber threat this National Scam Awareness Week.

Deborah revealed to listeners how she was caught up in an online celebrity endorsement scam.

“I was apparently touting a face cream, and it looked very legitimate.

“They used my image, and it was almost as though it was attached to a newspaper article.

“You just had to give them a few dollars as a sample, but then the people who did that … continually got stung: they had to pretty much shut down their own credit cards.”

Cybercrime Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Matthew Craft gave listeners some resources to avoid scammers, telling Deborah even he’s been targeted.

“Your experience, unfortunately, is not an isolated one.

“It doesn’t matter what age, where you reside, everybody is vulnerable and needs to be aware of them.”

