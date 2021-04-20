Deborah Knight opens up about personal stake in addiction ‘conundrum’

In a moving Tuesday Checkup, Deborah Knight has opened up about a member of her family who has struggled with alcohol addiction.

“I’ve seen the impact that it can have,” she said.

“The problem that we’ve found is getting that help is so difficult.

“It’s all good and well to say ‘go and get rehab’, but the beds are full … and you’ve got to be sober before you can get in.

“It’s sort of a chicken-and-egg conundrum.”

Addiction psychiatrist Dr Vicky Phan told Deborah the system is “fragmented”, and there’s an ongoing campaign lobbying the government to make the process more streamlined.

In many cases it can take addicts “two decades too long” to get help.

“It’s really hard to talk about addiction in Australia still and the stigma around it can make it really hard for people to make that step forward to get the help they need.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Alcohol and Other Drugs Hotline on 1800 250 015.

Image: Getty