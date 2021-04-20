4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Deborah Knight opens up about personal stake in addiction ‘conundrum’

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
AddictionalcoholismDr Vicky PhanDRUGSTuesday Checkup
Article image for Deborah Knight opens up about personal stake in addiction ‘conundrum’

In a moving Tuesday Checkup, Deborah Knight has opened up about a member of her family who has struggled with alcohol addiction.

“I’ve seen the impact that it can have,” she said.

“The problem that we’ve found is getting that help is so difficult.

“It’s all good and well to say ‘go and get rehab’, but the beds are full … and you’ve got to be sober before you can get in.

“It’s sort of a chicken-and-egg conundrum.”

Addiction psychiatrist Dr Vicky Phan told Deborah the system is “fragmented”, and there’s an ongoing campaign lobbying the government to make the process more streamlined.

In many cases it can take addicts “two decades too long” to get help.

“It’s really hard to talk about addiction in Australia still and the stigma around it can make it really hard for people to make that step forward to get the help they need.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full segment

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Alcohol and Other Drugs Hotline on 1800 250 015.

 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873