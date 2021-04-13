4BC
Oops! Deborah Knight leaps to her defence against Mark Levy’s scandalous claim

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Peter Overton
Article image for Oops! Deborah Knight leaps to her defence against Mark Levy’s scandalous claim

Deborah Knight has rushed into the studio ahead of Afternoons to counter a claim made on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Earlier, speaking to Peter Overton, Mark Levy hailed the Nine newsreader as “the best in the world” – offending his colleague, established A Current Affair presenter Deborah Knight.

“You’re a fair-weather friend, aren’t you?!”

However, the conversation quickly took an unexpected turn…

Click PLAY below to hear the confrontation

 

Mark Levy
Entertainment
