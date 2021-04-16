4BC
Deborah Knight ‘judge and jury’ over politicians’ squabble

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight has halted Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon in their tracks in the midst of a heated exchange.

In responding to the matter of the Prime Minister’s non-apology to former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate, Mr Taylor called out Labor’s changing rhetoric.

Mr Fitzgibbon responded to the “fair cop” by instead criticising Scott Morrison.

“One of the few benefits of being in Opposition is that you’re not in control of these things, and the Prime Minister mishandled the situation.”

As the conversation descended into back and forth buck-passing, Deborah stepped in to intervene.

“They’re both as bad as each other, and I’m going to be judge and jury on this one.

“She was treated badly by both of you.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

