Deborah Knight defends PM’s controversial comments over Parliament sexual assault

Deborah Knight has defended comments made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning over the alleged sexual assault of Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

Mr Morrison received criticism for understanding the situation “as a father” after his wife, Jenny, asked him to consider if one of his daughters were placed in Higgins’ position.

“At the end of the day, I want to make sure any young woman working in this place is as safe as possible, just as I would like my own daughters, if they ever chose to go down that path,” Mr Morrison told the press this morning.

“It’s reassuring to have him say that,” Deborah said.

“The truth is, we need more women like Jenny Morrison in parliament.

“There aren’t enough women in positions of power.

“Why would you go near the place when you could end up being treated like Brittany Higgins?”

Press PLAY below to hear Deborah Knight’s comments in full

Deborah Knight received an update from news.com.au Political Editor Samantha Maiden, who broke Brittany Higgins’ story.

Press PLAY below to hear the update

Image: Nine News