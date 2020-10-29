Deborah Knight and Jessica Rowe dob in Peter Overton’s shameful dinner

With summer barbecues on the horizon, Meat and Livestock Australia are promoting tips and tricks to make the most of your choice cuts.

Self-described “proud crap housewife” Jessica Rowe has toured some of Sydney’s finest butchers as part of the campaign, and told Deborah Knight she’s been learning from the best.

“The struggle is real … most of us are not Masterchefs.

“I used to burn my sausos, because I crank up the hotplate way too high. They’d be burnt on the outside, raw on the inside, but my butcher taught me ‘low and slow’.

“Our butchers are incredible: not only do they love a chat, they also know the best way to cook beef and lamb.”

While discussing their worst mealtime fails, Deborah dobbed in her Nine colleague Peter Overton – Jessica’s husband – who she caught having an instant soup and party pie for dinner last night.

Peter called in to defend himself.

“Well, they were gourmet party pies!”

