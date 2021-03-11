Debate erupts over controversial ‘Song of the Century’

The National Endowment for the Arts’ ‘Songs of the Century’ list has sparked debate this morning as Neil Breen learned what song topped the list.

“Over the Rainbow? You know, it was a song, but it got voted ‘Song of the Century’ for the 20th century,” said Neil.

“I question it!”

In fact, Neil disagreed with a number of the top songs.

A number of alternative suggestions for what should have made top spot have been proposed.

Neil Breen: Let It Be, The Beatles

Scott Emerson: The Times They Are a-Changin‘, Bob Dylan

Peter Psaltis: Sweet Child O’ Mine, Guns N’ Roses; It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll), AC/DC; or Help!, The Beatles

Brooke Boney: Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen

Image: Getty