4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Debate erupts over controversial ‘Song of the Century’

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
music
Article image for Debate erupts over controversial ‘Song of the Century’

The National Endowment for the Arts’ ‘Songs of the Century’ list has sparked debate this morning as Neil Breen learned what song topped the list. 

Over the Rainbow? You know, it was a song, but it got voted ‘Song of the Century’ for the 20th century,” said Neil.

“I question it!”

In fact, Neil disagreed with a number of the top songs.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

A number of alternative suggestions for what should have made top spot have been proposed.

Neil Breen: Let It Be, The Beatles

Scott Emerson: The Times They Are a-Changin‘, Bob Dylan

Peter Psaltis: Sweet Child O’ Mine, Guns N’ Roses; It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll), AC/DC; or Help!, The Beatles

Brooke Boney: Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen

 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
EntertainmentMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873