Scott Emerson calls out ‘debacle’ over vaccine confusion

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Queensland Health
Scott Emerson says the conflicting advice from Queensland’s health officials over the AstraZeneca jab undermines the rollout of the vaccine.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath yesterday morning advised people who have a history of severe allergic reactions to delay getting the jab, after four cases of allergic or anaphylactic reactions.

Hours later, health officials in Canberra contradicted her advice, saying it wasn’t necessary.

The confusion prompted Queensland Health to update its advice.

“Is it just miscommunication, political bickering or was it just incompetence, that debacle we saw yesterday?,” Scott questioned.

“It just gives the wrong message.

“We are trying to create certainty, we are trying to battle the anti-vaxxers out there.

“We are trying to allay reasonable concerns by some who are vaccine hesitant.

“When you see the federal and state governments in conflict, it doesn’t help that.

“It undermines the rollout of the vaccine, it undermines people’s confidence in the vaccine, it undermines the credibility of our health officials when we are trying to tell people ‘listen to us, we know what we are doing and take our advice, the vaccines are safe’.”

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsPoliticsQLD
