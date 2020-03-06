4BC
Deb shares how a family tragedy shaped her upbringing

4 hours ago
International Women’s Day is this weekend and the woman at the top of the list for Deborah Knight is her mum. 

Deb welcomed her mother onto the show ahead of International Women’s Day to let her know she’s the woman she looks up to.

“My dad died when I was one.

“Mum raised my brother, Corey and I as a single mum – a working single mum.”

Deb revealed the tragedy meant her mother had to juggle working and raising two young kids all on her own.

“I know that you felt guilty a lot of the time.

“But the example you set was just something that I carry with me to this day,” Deb tells her mum.

