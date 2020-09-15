4BC
Deb Frecklington makes funeral restrictions an election promise

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
coronavirus restrictionsfuneralsQueensland election

The Liberal National Party of Queensland has committed to easing restrictions on funerals and end-of-life visits. 

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington told Scott Emerson if elected Premier, she would ask the Chief Health Officer to make arrangements for interstate residents to enter Queensland on compassionate grounds.

“The Palaszczuk government has prioritised COVID-safe plans for people like Tom Hanks and for the AFL.

“I want to prioritise everyday people that just want to be able to attend a funeral, or attend the bedside of someone who’s dying.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

