Deb Frecklington calls for border permit ‘consistency’ after AFL brawl breach

Two Richmond players will be suspended for 10 matches and kicked out of Queensland for leaving the AFL’s biosecurity bubble ‘hub’.

The players were allegedly involved in a brawl outside a Gold Coast strip club, forcing Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to defend her decision to allow 400 players and their families into the state.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington told Scott Emerson “Queenslanders have a real right to be angry” about the breach.

“Of course the Grand Final will be a great event, but what I don’t support is one rule for one, and another rule for people who need medical emergencies or agricultural … issues.

“We need to make sure that there’s consistency, compassion and common sense when it comes to these exemptions.”

