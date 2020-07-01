Deb Frecklington believes the Premier is lacking long term vision

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has welcomed the early easing of restrictions and a date for the border to open, but believes the Premier is lacking a big bold vision to pull Queensland out of this COVID-19 recession.

“For too long we’ve left these big bold visionary projects by the wayside. I don’t think Queensland can afford to just hope that having the borders back open is enough. We need a long term vision in this great state of ours,” she said.

“A plan to create a decade long of secure jobs, digging projects out of the too hard basket, creating water security and food security, and building the second M1.”

