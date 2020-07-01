4BC
Deb Frecklington believes the Premier is lacking long term vision

2 hours ago
Neil Breen

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has welcomed the early easing of restrictions and a date for the border to open, but believes the Premier is lacking a big bold vision to pull Queensland out of this COVID-19 recession.

“For too long we’ve left these big bold visionary projects by the wayside. I don’t think Queensland can afford to just hope that having the borders back open is enough. We need a long term vision in this great state of ours,” she said.

“A plan to create a decade long of secure jobs, digging projects out of the too hard basket, creating water security and food security, and building the second M1.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

