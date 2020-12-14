Dramatic arrest: Police probe death in custody after police dog and handler stabbed

A police dog named ‘Turbo’ is recovering following surgery today, after he was stabbed numerous times during an arrest of a man allegedly trying to break into a home.

In a statement this afternoon, Queensland Police reported Turbo was doing well following the incident.

“We are pleased to report, PD Turbo is out of surgery and is recovering nicely. He is already up and about, bouncing round.”

EARLIER

The Ethical Standards Command is investigating after a man died and a police dog was injured on Sunday evening.

Police were called to a Warana Avenue home in Mount Lofty at around 6.50pm following reports of a break and enter.

A 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs Dog Squad was one of the first officers on the scene along with Turbo.

They located a 31-year-old Toowoomba City man, allegedly involved in the break and enter.

The man allegedly lunged at the handler with a pair of scissors resulting in a cut to his face and minor stab wound to his upper body.

Turbo was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The handler was able to deploy a taser to the man, who was then subsequently arrested by nearby officers.

The man was treated at the scene, and while being transported to hospital, had a medical episode.

CPR was commenced however the man was pronounced deceased at 8pm at St Vincent’s Hospital.

The handler, a 32-year-old senior constable received treatment for minor stab wounds.

