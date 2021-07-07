Death grip changes police officer’s perspective on ‘piss-weak’ judicial system

The case of a police officer nearly choked to death in Canberra has reignited demands for harsher sentencing in the capital.

Former AFP Detective Sergeant Jason Taylor now suffers PTSD – “there’s no doubt” his attacker was going to kill him without intervention from colleagues, he told Ray Hadley.

38-year-old Robert James Reid pleaded guilty to assault, and was sentenced to a 20-month intensive corrections order.

“I’ve navigated the frankly piss-weak judicial system here in Canberra for my entire career as a police officer.

“This was a different experience, experiencing it as a victim for the first time.

“It’s laughable if it wasn’t so serious.”

Ray has long expressed frustration with the ACT judicial system being “run by left-wing zealots”, and thanked Mr Taylor for adding his voice to the calls for better sentencing.

Image: A Current Affair