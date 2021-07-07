4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Death grip changes police officer’..

Death grip changes police officer’s perspective on ‘piss-weak’ judicial system

54 mins ago
Ray Hadley
ACTAustralian Federal PoliceLenient sentencingThe judicial system
Article image for Death grip changes police officer’s perspective on ‘piss-weak’ judicial system

The case of a police officer nearly choked to death in Canberra has reignited demands for harsher sentencing in the capital.

Former AFP Detective Sergeant Jason Taylor now suffers PTSD – “there’s no doubt” his attacker was going to kill him without intervention from colleagues, he told Ray Hadley.

38-year-old Robert James Reid pleaded guilty to assault, and was sentenced to a 20-month intensive corrections order.

“I’ve navigated the frankly piss-weak judicial system here in Canberra for my entire career as a police officer.

“This was a different experience, experiencing it as a victim for the first time.

“It’s laughable if it wasn’t so serious.”

Ray has long expressed frustration with the ACT judicial system being “run by left-wing zealots”, and thanked Mr Taylor for adding his voice to the calls for better sentencing.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: A Current Affair

Ray Hadley
AustraliaLawNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873