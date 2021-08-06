4BC
Dean Boxall’s mum calls in to 4BC Drive!

39 mins ago
Scott Emerson
Ariarne TitmusDean BoxallSally Boxall
Article image for Dean Boxall’s mum calls in to 4BC Drive!

The mother of swimming coach Dean Boxall says she wasn’t surprised by his enthusiastic and animated reaction to Ariane Titmus’ gold medal win.

His bonkers reaction went viral around the world, but for his mum Sally Boxall, that’s just him.

She called in to 4BC Drive, prompted by Scott Emerson’s call out for the best moment of the Tokyo Olympics.

Unsurprisingly, she said Ariarne Titmus’ 400 metre freestyle gold medal win.

And as far as her son’s viral reaction to Titmus’ win, she wasn’t shocked.

“I know his reactions are like that – I wasn’t surprised quite honestly!”

Press PLAY to hear the whole chat on 4BC 

Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

