‘Deaf Ears’: Angry Beenleigh businesses slam MP over drug clinic

10 hours ago
Neil Breen

Beenleigh jewellery business owner Natalia Tormasi told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen local businesses are angry that the federal member Bert Van Manen granted the drug and alcohol methadone clinic $600,000 to open.

Mrs Tormasi is shutting doors on her business due to the drug and alcohol methadone clinic creating an unsafe environment for her and her clients.

“We’ve been talking to local council, in particular Melissa McMahon, but our issues were met with deaf ears,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Neil Breen
