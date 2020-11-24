‘Deadly recipe’: Calls for urgent inquiry over food delivery platforms

A fifth food delivery driver has died overnight on NSW roads in just three months, sparking outrage from union officials who say it’s a “deadly recipe”.

National Secretary of Transport Workers Union, Michael Kaine, said it was a “horrific” situation and companies needed to be held to account.

“They are poorly paid, under great pressure, they are not provided with safety equipment,” he told Deborah Knight.

“It is showing itself to be an absolutely deadly recipe.”

He said the Federal Government needs to step up and launch an urgent inquiry into the ride delivery platforms.

“Most of the delivery companies don’t want to engage,” he said.

“It is not an overstatement to say they simply don’t care whether riders live or die.

“They don’t train them, they don’t give them proper safety equipment, they don’t think the law of health and safety applies to them.

“They pay them only half the minimum wage, they kick them off the app if they are only a minute late: that is not the way workers should be treated.”

