Daylight attack: Woman sexually assaulted on walking track

3 hours ago
4BC News
Crime

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman, leaving her with serious facial injuries in a disturbing early morning attack in Townsville today.

Just before 6am the woman was walking on a pathway next to the river near Victor Street in Cranbrook when she was grabbed by a man and sexually assaulted.

She suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Townsville University Hospital.

A crime scene has been established in the area.

The man is described as having a large build.

Anyone with information should contact police.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service

 

