Daylight attack: Woman sexually assaulted on walking track
Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman, leaving her with serious facial injuries in a disturbing early morning attack in Townsville today.
Just before 6am the woman was walking on a pathway next to the river near Victor Street in Cranbrook when she was grabbed by a man and sexually assaulted.
She suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Townsville University Hospital.
A crime scene has been established in the area.
The man is described as having a large build.
Anyone with information should contact police.
Image: Queensland Police Service