David Littleproud blasts QLD Premier’s latest ‘petty’ stunt

The Queensland Premier has said the federal government should provide more resources to help Australians overseas.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Deborah Knight the government is doing the best they can.

“I think Annastacia Palaszczuk is starting to panic about an election.

“They’ve done three-quarters of bugger all. I just think the states need to take a cold shower.

“We want to work with them but that sort of pettiness doesn’t help and it just shows the desperation of Annastacia Palaszczuk.”