David Littleproud blasts QLD Premier’s latest ‘petty’ stunt
States are being asked to raise their caps on hotel quarantine after the federal government announced a new international arrivals cap of 6000 a week.
Up to 30,000 Australians are stuck overseas trying to get home but are struggling due to the caps on the numbers on people in hotel quarantine, currently set at 4000 a week.
The Queensland Premier has said the federal government should provide more resources to help Australians overseas.
Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Deborah Knight the government is doing the best they can.
“I think Annastacia Palaszczuk is starting to panic about an election.
“They’ve done three-quarters of bugger all. I just think the states need to take a cold shower.
“We want to work with them but that sort of pettiness doesn’t help and it just shows the desperation of Annastacia Palaszczuk.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Nine News