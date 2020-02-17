Daryl Braithwaite reveals his own fanboy moment at Fire Fight Australia concert

Daryl Braithwaite had 75,000 people hanging on his every word at the Fire Fight Australia concert on Sunday but he’s revealed he had his own fanboy moment.

The Aussie rocker was among the all-star lineup raising money for the bushfire-recovery effort at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

After ending his set with a spine-tingling rendition of ‘The Horses’, Braithwaite stuck around to see the other acts, including a personal favourite of his, Queen.

He tells Ben Fordham about a moment backstage with legendary guitarist Brian May that he’ll remember forever.

“I saw him get out of his car and I put my hand out and I said, ‘thanks for doing this Brian’.

“He didn’t know who I was, I could have been anyone, and he said, ‘no, pleasure’.

“Two of my roadcrew saw it and they could not believe it. It was just one of those moments.”

Ben Fordham was at the concert as well, taking his five-year-old son Freddy.

The little rockstar fit right in at his first-ever music show with Ben describing Freddy’s adorable review at the end of the night.

View this post on Instagram Rock on kids #firefightaustralia A post shared by Ben Fordham (@benfordham9) on Feb 15, 2020 at 7:26pm PST

Image: Getty/Cole Bennetts