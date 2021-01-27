4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Daryl Braithwaite discusses the ‘strange phenomenon’ surrounding classic hit

3 hours ago
Neil Breen
daryl braithwaite
Article image for Daryl Braithwaite discusses the ‘strange phenomenon’ surrounding classic hit

Daryl Braithwaite never expected The Horses to gain status as an Australian classic when it was released 30 years ago today, and has described its longevity as a “strange phenomenon”. 

Braithwaite told Neil Breen he one of his most memorable experiences with the song was seeing a stadium of people belting out its lyrics.

“It was just – it was stirring to say the least.

“How they sing it with such gusto.”

It was a stark contrast to when it was first released in January 1991. It wasn’t until months later The Horses topped the charts.

“After much perseverance, it ended up number 1 in May.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Neil Breen
LifestyleMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873