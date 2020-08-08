Darryl Brohman ‘surprised’ by Nathan Brown’s Warriors coaching appointment

Rugby league legend Darryl Brohman admits he’s “surprised” by the New Zealand Warriors decision to appoint Nathan Brown as the club’s next head coach.

The club today announced Brown would take over from next season on a three-year deal.

The 47-year-old has coached St George Illawarra and Newcastle in the NRL as well as St Helens and Huddersfield in the Super League with a 50 per cent winning record from 438 games.

Brohman told The Continuous Call Team he believes a more experienced coach may have been a better fit.

“As much as I love Browny and I am a mate of his,” Brohman said.

“I’m not sure if it’s the right appointment.

“I think they needed to get someone who really has got a lot of runs on the board when it comes to coaching.

“Browny’s been okay but he hasn’t had a great deal of success.

“I’m surprised they went with Nathan Brown put it that way.”

Brown has been working as a coaching consultant with the club in 2020, while Phil Gould will also join the Warriors as a club-wide consultant.

Image: New Zealand Warriors.