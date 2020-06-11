4BC
Darren Lockyer calls on ‘woeful’ Broncos to lead by action

8 hours ago
Mark Levy
brisbane broncosDarren Lockyerrugby league featured

Brisbane Broncos legend Darren Lockyer has weighed in on the state of his former team ahead of tonight’s clash with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Broncos are facing enormous backlash from fans after they took a 59-nil thumping from the Roosters in round four.

“Your Broncos, what happened last week? They were woeful!” Mark Levy asked the former fullback.

Mr Lockyer acknowledged the loss was a “dark day for the club”.

“A lot of fans wanted to see them respond, but they responded in the worst possible way.”

He said tonight’s match is a chance for the Broncos to prove themselves to their supporters and stop making excuses, even if they don’t win.

“Doesn’t help we’re playing … Manly. I think they’re the real deal this year.

“From where I sit, it’s not about getting the win, it’s just about the attitude and the performance that they put up.

“It’s not about words, it’s about the actions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website, Nine’s Wide World of Sports

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
