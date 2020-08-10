Darren Lockyer looks to the long-term to save Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane Broncos legend and board member Darren Lockyer says the club’s issues aren’t going away any time soon.
The embattled Broncos are currently dealing with the loss of coach Anthony Seibold and leader Darius Boyd, as well as underperformance in the competition in general.
Mr Lockyer told Mark Levy and Billy Slater it will take a lot of time and hard work for the club to break their drought.
“When it rains, it pours.
“We’ve had a really poor season on the field and we’ve had some poor decisions off the field.
“It just compounded.”
