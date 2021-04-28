Danny Levi reveals the feeling he missed from full-time NRL

Former Sea Eagles and Knights player Danny Levi is ‘stoked’ to be returning to NRL full-time, having struck a deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

Levi told Peter Psaltis his hard work has paid off, after “keeping my head down and just working hard and doing what I had to do.”

Last week, he played his first game as a Broncos hooker against Parramatta, telling Peter Psaltis he “couldn’t wait to get out there”.

“It was definitely a feeling I missed.

“The nerves and the butterflies were there.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images