Dancing is back on the cards in Queensland as restrictions ease

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
A raft of coronavirus restrictions have eased in Queensland this afternoon.

As of 4pm, Queenslanders can dance again at outdoor venues such as beer gardens and music festivals.

Pubs and clubs will be allowed to have one person for every 2 square metres, and 50 people are allowed in homes and public spaces.

Richard Deery, the publican at the Story Bridge Hotel, told Scott Emerson they were heading in the right direction.

“We can dance! We can dance in the rain, we’ve had a bit of rain,” he said.

“The dancing has always been a controversial question.

“It’s a way of getting back to normal, but we have a way to go.”

Image: Getty

 

