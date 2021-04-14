4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Dance troupe’s ‘ridiculous’ routine..

Dance troupe’s ‘ridiculous’ routine for top brass

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Dance troupe’s ‘ridiculous’ routine for top brass

During the launch of the HMAS Supply, The Royal Australian Navy commissioned a dance performance. 

In attendance was the Defence Force Angus Campbell.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Neil Breen. “Why would the navy get a bunch of twerkers to provide enetertainment as this launch?”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Alex Bruce-Smith / Twitter

Neil Breen
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873