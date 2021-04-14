Dance troupe’s ‘ridiculous’ routine for top brass

During the launch of the HMAS Supply, The Royal Australian Navy commissioned a dance performance.

In attendance was the Defence Force Angus Campbell.

The decision to commemorate the formal commissioning of a $2 billion naval vessel in Sydney with a twerking dance troupe has raised eyebrows. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/h4V5bpKZdW #9News pic.twitter.com/vFsTKqdr1g — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 15, 2021

“It’s ridiculous,” said Neil Breen. “Why would the navy get a bunch of twerkers to provide enetertainment as this launch?”

Image: Alex Bruce-Smith / Twitter