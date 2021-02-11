Dan Andrews equated to Donald Trump over ‘almost comical’ comments

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has slammed Victorian Premier Dan Andrews for comments made prior to the state’s most recent cluster.

Victorian authorities continue to investigate how the cluster spread in Melbourne quarantine, with the prevailing theory suggesting the mist from a nebuliser is to blame.

“It’s almost comical, unfortunately for Dan Andrews,” Mr Dutton said to Ray Hadley.

“If it wasn’t such a serious matter, you could have a bit of a chuckle.

“[It] reminds me of Donald Trump standing up there saying you know, ‘this is the greatest, we’ve got the greatest, it’s the best anyone’s ever seen’.

Mr Dutton said the use of a nebuliser in quarantine was a “fundamental mistake”, which could have been predicted after similar occurrences have happened elsewhere.

“A little more humility and a little more eye on the ball might be good advice to Premier Andrews.”

Image: Nine News