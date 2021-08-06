Damning report released into dangerous Brisbane train station

A damning interim report has been released on a Brisbane level crossing where a young woman was killed after her car was hit by an oncoming train this year.

The Australian Safety Transport Bureau’s preliminary findings revealed a boom gate at Lindum Train Station in West Wynnum left a three metre gap that allowed the woman to mistakenly drive through.

Brisbane City Councillor and Chair of the Infrastructure Committee David McLachlan said the findings will be released later in the year.

He said all three levels of government are looking at the issue.

“The federal government is providing funds for work here,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said council was working on the short term work which would “effectively eliminate the issue created here”.

Image: Nine News