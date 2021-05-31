Daly Cherry-Evans excited for the Origin series to get underway

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans says the State of Origin series will be like any other despite a challenging year and game one being moved to north Queensland.

The NRL announced today the opener will be played in Townsville instead of the MCG.

He said he is excited to chase a successful series and the pressure is on.

“To get the first one, getting the first rep jersey is always the hardest one to get, it’s maintaining it, it’s staying in the side, getting success again and again, that’s always been the hardest part.

“It might sound crazy but I am even more excited to chase another successful season with the Maroons, this is what you play for is to play for the Maroons and be successful.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: Ian Hitchcock / Stringer via Getty Images