Cyclists with religious headdress exempt from wearing helmets

15 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ACTShane Rattenbury

Cyclists who wear a religious headdress instead of a helmet in Canberra will not be fined.

The new law exempts Sikhs and Muslims from wearing a helmet.

Religious groups that wear headdresses are already exempt from wearing helmets in South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria.

ACT Greens Road Safety Minister Shane Rattenbury tells Ben Fordham they had received complaints which led to the new rule.

“It comes down to, does the headdress make it impossible to put the helmet on?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty/triloks

Ben Fordham
LawNewsPolitics
