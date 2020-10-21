CUTE PICS: Nine newsreader Peter Overton meets his youngest fan!

One-year-old Mason’s face lights up when he sees Nine News veteran Peter Overton on the nightly bulletin.

Mason, who suffers from Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, visited the Nine News set last night to get a sneak peek and a few pictures.

Ray Hadley played a part in the set up, with Mason’s parents getting in touch with Ray to see if they could arrange for Mason to meet Peter.

Without hesitation Peter organised for Mason and his family to come visit the studio for a special visit.

“He was a ripper,” Peter told Ray today.

“I met them in reception … no shadow of a lie, he just lit up, reached out and came straight to me.

“It was quite a lovely moment.”

Press PLAY to hear more